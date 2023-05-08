Skip to Content
Pocatello
By
New
today at 10:58 AM
Published 11:16 AM

Missing Pocatello woman’s body found in American Falls Reservoir

Lorraine Hardy missing 050823
Pocatello Police Department
Lorraine Hardy,

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Power County Sheriff's office says they did find the body of a missing Pocatello woman.

Lorraine Hardy was reported missing to Pocatello Police on May 1, 2023. Power County Sheriff's office says her body was found in the American Falls Reservoir on Saturday.

Pocatello Police reported last week Hardy left behind her medications, cell phone, and other personal belongings.

Power County Sheriff's office says they still investigating and will release more information later.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content