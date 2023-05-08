Missing Pocatello woman’s body found in American Falls Reservoir

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Power County Sheriff's office says they did find the body of a missing Pocatello woman.

Lorraine Hardy was reported missing to Pocatello Police on May 1, 2023. Power County Sheriff's office says her body was found in the American Falls Reservoir on Saturday.

Pocatello Police reported last week Hardy left behind her medications, cell phone, and other personal belongings.

Power County Sheriff's office says they still investigating and will release more information later.