Portneuf Greenway Foundation to add new trail, needs funs to repair flood damaged trails

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Portneuf Greenway Foundation is in need of funds to repair damaged trails in two locations after the recent flooding in Bannock County. Even after a successful capital campaign and recent fundraising events, the Greenway will need approximately $30,000 to repair the two trails, Parrish Trail near the Portneuf Wellness Complex, and the Unity Trail near the Idaho Power substation.

A new trail, scheduled for construction in 2025, will extend from Pocatello Creek Road to the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Idaho Central Credit Union and other community businesses have contributed close to $150,000 for a new trail to be built in conjunction with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Wye Interchange Project.

The Greenway also hosted its annual Dueling Pianos in February, which collected over $10,000 in tips.

The Greenway will be continuing fundraising efforts to meet the remaining needs for the new trail project. After generous donations, the Greenway will still need to raise an additional $75,000 for the new trail, which will serve as a community resource to both the Pocatello and Chubbuck communities for recreational and commuter use. To contribute, or send comments on the proposed trails to the Portneuf Greenway Foundation at P.O. Box 71, Pocatello ID 83201 or visit portneufgreenway.org.

A new event hosted by Healthy Cities USA will also benefit the Portneuf Greenway trails. A free 5k walk, run or race will be held for the Pocatello Chubbuck community on Saturday, May 13. The route will begin at the Portneuf Greenway headquarters, inside the Historic Downtown Pocatello office at 435 W. Center, and runs to the end of the Greenway’s Hirning Trail. Participants may elect to contribute to the Portneuf Greenway in lieu of a registration fee. Registration for the event can be done HERE.

“We are thrilled to partner with Healthy City USA for this event and we look forward to further collaborations,” says Taelor Jordan-Moss, president for the Portneuf Greenway Foundation. “It is exciting to work with like-minded organizations in our community that are championing a healthy lifestyle for everyone.”

The mission of the Portneuf Greenway Foundation is to create a network of bicycle and pedestrian trails throughout the greater Pocatello Chubbuck area to enhance the quality of life for residents of the area by establishing and improving the Portneuf Greenway as a community resource.