Gate delays on Westside Ranger Districts

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Record snowfall on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is delaying opening day for the gates on the Westside Ranger District, originally slated for May 15.

Forest Service employees are monitoring road conditions for public safety and resource protection to determine when roads are safe and accessible for forest visitors.

“I know the community is enthusiastic to get outside after this long winter, and are understandably anxious for the gates to open as the weather improves,” Westside District Ranger Kim Obele said. “We are working hard to balance the public’s expectations with resource protection and will open them as soon as possible.”

The Forest Service is urging everyone to respect locked gates on closed forest roads and asks the public not to go around them. Damage to Forest Service roads could result in additional opening delays or road closures if they are damaged beyond repair for this season.

Please use caution and avoid wet, muddy, and potentially snow-covered roads and trails over the next several weeks. Conditions are changing daily, if forest visitors have questions regarding specific areas, please contact the Westside Ranger District office at 208-236-7500.

The Westside Ranger District will be delaying opening gates at the locations listed below:

For more information on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/ctnf.