Hawthorne Road and West Quinn Road intersection project construction phase 2

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Construction at Hawthorne Road and West Quinn Road intersection to install a traffic signal will be moving into phase two. The intersection will be closed beginning May 14 through the summer.

The project is expected to be completed in August 2023.

The intersection has been open since phase one of the construction was completed. Utility work has continued with gas lines, irrigation lines, power lines, and fiber lines all being impacted by the updates to the intersection. Stormwater facilities, retaining walls, etc., are all currently under construction.

Sunroc Corporation received the contract for the construction from the State of Idaho. Atlas and Keller Associates are doing inspections. Dioptra Geomatics is doing surveying.

The Bannock Transportation Planning Organization Policy Board determined that traffic at this intersection has exceeded its design capacity and that further improvements are necessary. The total estimated cost of the project is $4,090,591. The City of Pocatello has paid a 7.34% match, and the City of Chubbuck is reimbursing the City of Pocatello 25 percent of that match. The remaining money came from a grant through the State of Idaho Department of Transportation and is being administered through Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC).

The City has been working on the project with the Idaho Transportation Department, LHTAC, and several consultants since 2011. The project includes property acquisitions, utility adjustments/relocations, irrigation piping permits, and a construction schedule for FY2024.