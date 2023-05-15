Water line installation begins Tuesday on Wyeth St., Buchanan Ave. and Lander St.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, City of Pocatello Water Department crews will be replacing the water main line on Wyeth St., Buchanan Ave. and Lander St.

The project will start at the intersection of Wyeth St. and Lincoln St. and move southwest to Buchanan Ave., southeast to Lander St., and then northeast on Lander St. to Lincoln Ave.

Crews will work between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to approximately 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. During the project, access to the construction area will be restricted and sections of the street will be completely closed while workers are digging. Every effort will be made to provide local access to the area when possible. Parking will also be restricted in the construction zone and residents are asked to park all vehicles away from the area during working hours. At the close of each day, access will be restored to all properties.

The work may cause short-term disruptions to water service. Individuals in and around the construction zone are encouraged to keep a supply of drinking water available. Officials ask parents and guardians to warn children about the safety hazard and to have them stay a safe distance from the construction area.

The project is anticipated to take five weeks to complete, but the work schedule may change due to unforeseen circumstances.

Residents with questions about this or any Water Department projects can contact department staff at 208-234-6182. For more information on the City of Pocatello Water Department, visit pocatello.us/water.