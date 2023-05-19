Clay Walker to perform at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre July 1

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Country music superstar Clay Walker is bringing his chart-topping hits to southeast Idaho on Saturday, July 1, at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre.

Discovered in a bar, Walker’s history of smash hits, like “Live Until I Die” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long,” rocketed him to platinum status. He’ll be serving up songs from his latest album, Texas to Tennessee, mixed with fan-favorite classics.

Catch Clay Walker in Pocatello at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre Saturday, July 1.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 1 p.m. on bannockcountyeventcenter.us or claywalker.com. Sign up to get the ticket link in your email inbox at bannockcountyeventcenter.us. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the show scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

More acts will be announced for the Port’s 2023 Summer Concerts in the coming weeks.