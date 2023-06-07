Pedestrian improvements project on South 5th Avenue and Jason Avenue

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello has been awarded funding from the Local Highway Safety Improvement Program administered by the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council for a project at the intersection of South 5th Avenue and Jason Avenue.

The project will install a raised median, a crosswalk, a rectangular rapid flashing beacon at the crosswalk, sidewalks and improved signage.

The proposed project is estimated to cost $322,739, with a $65,689 contributed by the City of Pocatello as the local match. In May 2023, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) opened the bids for the project. These bids have been certified and ITD has awarded the construction contract to D.Co Concrete. The project is scheduled to begin construction in early July 2023.

You can view additional Information HERE.