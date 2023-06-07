Pocatello, Chubbuck join 4th annual Support Local Gems Initiative

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck are joining U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and the Idaho Department of Commerce for the fourth annual Support Local Gems initiative, which will serve as an all-day event to support Idaho small businesses.

Friday, June 9, 2023, Idahoans are invited to Support Local Gems by giving their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants. Idahoans can get involved by shopping at a small business, dining at an independent restaurant, purchasing a gift card for a loved one, writing a review online, or simply saying “thank you” to a small business they love.

This year U.S. Senator Risch chose McKee’s Pet Garden & Feed Centers in Pocatello and Chubbuck as the local gem in our area.

“It’s impossible to measure just how substantially Idaho’s small businesses contribute to our state’s economy, our workforce, our communities, and our way of life in the Gem State,” Senator Risch said. “I am tremendously grateful to these businesses for all they do. On Friday, June 9th, join me and celebrate the local gems that strengthen Idaho communities.”

“Every small purchase makes a difference, and I encourage everyone to support local this Friday and every day. By supporting local you are helping our community grow,” Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said. “All the small businesses we have in our community are local gems. Let’s go show them our support.”

Additional partners of the Support Local Gems initiative include Governor Brad Little, Senator

Mike Crapo, Congressman Mike Simpson, Congressman Russ Fulcher, Association of Idaho Cities, Idaho Association of Counties, Idaho Chamber Alliance, Idaho Retailers Association, Idaho Lodging and Restaurant Association, Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry and the Boise Metro Chamber.