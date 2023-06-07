US Department of Justice honors 2 Pocatello Police members

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Two members of the Pocatello Police Department were honored this week by the US Department of Justice.

During an event Monday in Washington, D.C., US Attorney General Merrick Garland presented Corporal Demetrius Amos and Patrolman First Class Mackenzie Handel with the Distinguished Service in Community Policing Award.

Corporal Amos and Patrolman Handel were selected for the award for the way they acted during a domestic disturbance in may of last year.

The suspect ended up shooting and injuring both of them before being he was taken into custody. YOu can read our previous story HERE.