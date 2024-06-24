Don’t Panic! Pocatello Fire Department testing their Wireless Emergency Alert system on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - People who live in south Pocatello will receive an emergency alert on their phones this Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 10 a.m.

The test is part of an annual interagency fire training exercise.

No action is necessary for those who receive the alert.

The exercise will help residents understand how wireless emergency alerts are sent in the event of a real-life emergency and give emergency responders opportunities to exercise this system.

There will be a link to a three-question survey to provide feedback on how the notification process worked.

As part of this exercise, the Pocatello Fire Department, along with representatives from various federal, state, and local agencies, will learn about the behavior of wildfires.

They said the day will begin with a briefing at the Incident Command Post located at the Century High School in Pocatello. After the briefing, participants will work through stations involving wildland fire tactics and responses. The exercise is expected to wrap up around 12 p.m.