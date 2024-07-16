Decomposed body found in Portneuf River Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police are investigating a decomposed body found in the Portneuf River on Saturday, July 13.

Police said the body was found by an individual in the river on the Pacific Steel and Recycling Trailhead.

The body was removed by the Bingham County Search and Rescue Dive and Water Rescue team.

An autopsy will be conducted to help identify and determine the cause of death.

Police ask you to call them if your know any information about the incident.

Pocatello Police can be reached at 208-234-6121.

