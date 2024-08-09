Ross Park Aquatic Complex closed after burst pipe, electrical outage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Ross Park Aquatic Complex is closed after a burst pipe soaked electrical components Friday morning, leaving the facility without water or power.

According to Pocatello Parks and Recreations representatives, repairs are currently underway.

"Right now, we're in a dry out phase and repairing the pipe," said Stacie VanKirk, Recreation Manager for the City of Pocatello. "We are posting it as closed until further notice because we just don't know the ramifications until Monday, when we're able to check all that electrical component.

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex will close for the season on Sunday, August 18.

"We do want to get the pool open for the last couple days," said VanKirk. "We're working as hard as we can to get back open."