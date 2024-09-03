TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp closure scheduled for Wednesday night on I15/I86 interchange

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The northbound to westbound ramp of the Interstate 15/Interstate 86 Interchange will be closed beginning Wednesday night to allow for demolition of the old eastbound to northbound bridge. Traffic intending to travel westbound on Interstate 86 from northbound Interstate 15 will be detoured through the Northgate Interchange. Work will continue until Thursday when the ramp reopens at 7:30 a.m. Originally built in the 1960s, this is the last existing bridge of the System Interchange that will need demolition as part of the $112 million redesign. The project is scheduled to be completed next summer.

