White Owl Books offers rare finds in Historic Downtown Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– White Owl Books & Import hosted the grand opening of its physical location in Old Town Pocatello Friday and it's not your average book store.

The store features rare and vintage books that were once only available from the owner, Jacob Hubers' online shop.

We asked Huber why he opened the store.

"I've had a lot of people in the area and online really interested in kind of the books I have been buying and selling," said Hubers. "It's a need that Pocatello has had, and I kind of wanted to be something a little bit different than the other bookstores in town."

The shop specializes in pre-1950s vintage finds, but there are also more modern reads to cater to every book lover.

White Owl Books & Import is located at 427 North Main Street, suite H, in Historic Downtown Pocatello.