Pocatello

City of Pocatello seeking public input for trail grant application

today at 11:18 AM
Published 1:30 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—The city of Pocatello wants residents to weigh in on a new grant application proposal to fund improvements to the Upper City Creek Trailhead.

Phase one of the improvements would include upgraded parking, new fencing and gates, and installation of a bathroom and a water-filling station.

These changes are expected to cost $342,500. The grant is being sought from the State of Idaho Outdoor Recreation Fund Advisory Council.

To provide feedback on the grant application proposal, Pocatello residents can contact Cary Rhodes, Parks and Recreation Outdoor Manager, at cary.rhodes@pocatello.gov until September 18.

Sam Ross

