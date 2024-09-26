Firearm found on Highland High School campus, Authorities say there is no threat to students

The following is a news release from the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District:

The following message was sent to PCSD 25 families.

We want to notify you that a firearm was found unattended on the grounds of Highland High School this morning. To our knowledge, there is no active threat to our learners or staff, and everyone is safe. We immediately contacted local law enforcement, who are currently conducting a full investigation.

As always, the safety and well-being of our learners and staff is our top priority. We are cooperating fully with the police as they investigate the matter. Out of an abundance of caution, additional law enforcement will be onsite to ensure the campus remains secure.

We understand incidents like this can be concerning, and we want to reassure you that all necessary steps are being taken to maintain a safe learning environment. We will continue to keep you informed as we receive more information. Please do not contact the school as no further information is available at this time.

Thank you for your trust and partnership in keeping our school safe.