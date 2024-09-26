Skip to Content
Portneuf River projects to be discussed at Thursday lecture

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Museum of Natural History is hosting a lecture about the future of the Portneuf River on Thursday night at Frazier Hall on the Idaho State University campus.

Speakers will address upcoming projects to improve the Portneuf River as part of Pocatello's River Vision program.

Upcoming projects include adding river access to Pocatello parks and cleanup initiatives to make the Portneuf River floatable.

The Portneuf River lecture will start at 6 p.m. in the Frazier Hall auditorium.

