Portneuf District Library to host annual ‘Special Needs Trunk or Treat’

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)– The Portneuf District Library will host their eighth annual 'Special Needs Trunk or Treat' on Saturday, October 26.

The free event is organized to provide a safe environment for those with special needs and their families to trick or treat between booths from local vendors and community organizations.

"What this is designed for is for anyone who has a special need that maybe a conventional, traditional Halloween trunk or treat, or trick or treating, doesn't work for," said Cresta Craner, director of the Portneuf District Library. "This really creates an inclusive space for everyone so they can enjoy the fun that is Halloween."

The Portneuf District Library's Special Needs Trunk or Treat will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 26.