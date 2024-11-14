Pocatello Man Gets a Second Chance Smile

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho and Sage Dental announced Thursday morning that Matthew Rymer of Pocatello is this year’s Second Chance program recipient.

The Second Chance program gives one person a free set of permanent dental implants, valued at up to $50,000, donated by the local oral surgery and dentist practices.

“It's great to serve our community and be a part of that and showcasing what we can do,” said Dr. Shawn Jepsen, oral surgeon. “It's just great when it can change someone's [life], and that's kind of what we're about–we want to help others and change their lives.”

Rymer is a single father of three who said that he has struggled with damage to his teeth for the majority of his adult life.

After applying for the Second Chance program, the Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho kept his being chosen for the program a secret until it was announced on Thursday.

“I’m very shaky, I’m very excited, I’m more happy than what I can tell you at this point,” Rymer said after it was announced that he was chosen for the program. “I think the self-confidence it just gives you, alone, will be, more than anything else, helpful.”