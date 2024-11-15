Pocatello Police teach preschool kids gun safety for 23rd year

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello Police Department visited ABC Express Preschool this week to teach kids about gun safety.

Chief Robert Schei has visited the preschool for 23 years, teaching kids the four steps to take if they find a gun. The steps are stop, don't touch, run away, and tell a grown-up.

Chief Schei uses visual aids provided by organizations, like the National Rifle Association's Eddie Eagle videos and Jocko Willink's Mikey and the Dragons book which teaches children about bravery.

"This is huge to build relationships with kids, especially at the younger ages," said Chief Schei. "The most important thing we can do as leaders in our community is build relationships with people, and I think starting at that age is paramount."

Chief Schei said the program started when he taught his own daughter in preschool two decades ago.

Since then, the format of the program has changed, but the importance of keeping kids safe around guns remains the same.