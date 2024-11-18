Skip to Content
Pocatello

How Zoo Idaho prepares for the winter

By
today at 3:48 PM
Published 5:23 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Unlike other zoos, Zoo Idaho's native species need little preparation for the harsh cold of Idaho's winters.

Zoo staff prepare most animals to spend the season outdoors–they will put a de-icing agent in the animals' water supplies and straw bedding on concrete flooring in buildings.

"For the most part, they're made for this type of weather," said Peter Pruitt, superintendent of Zoo Idaho. "We're not dealing with exotic animals from other locales."

Some migratory birds will be kept indoors during the coldest days, but animals like bears, bison, and elk will brave the elements outside.

Zoo Idaho is closed for the season, but they will be holding some winter holiday events. To learn more you can visit Zoo Idaho's website.

Sam Ross

