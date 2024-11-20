Idaho Lottery awards Chubbuck Elementary School with new books

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)– Ellis Elementary School received $3,000 and a box of brand new books from the Idaho Lottery Commission and the Idaho Commission for Libraries as part of the 'Bucks for Books' grant program.

Sarah Anderson, Ellis Elementary's media clerk, applied for the grant after she cleaned out the library's old books and realized the need for newer books for students to be able to take home.

"It just felt like there was a need for current, new books," said Anderson. "The purpose of the grant itself is to get books into the homes of children... they might not go to the library with their parents, but this is a chance where they can have books–be exposed to books."

This is the sixth year that the Idaho Lottery has partnered with the Idaho Commission for Libraries to award money to school libraries as part of the Bucks for Books program.

Since the program began, the Idaho Lottery Commission has made 126 awards across the state for a total of $325,000 in donations.

"Our Bucks for Books program was created and essentially it focuses on elementary education in particular, and getting students up to grade level reading through the program," said David Workman, spokesman for the Idaho Lottery. "So it was our intent to try to help out schools and schools in need to get more books, more relevant books for the students to really engage them as young readers."

Students at Temple View Elementary in Idaho Falls also will receive books from the program.