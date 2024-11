POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Barrie's Ski and Sports is hosting their 16th annual Cranksgiving event on Saturday, November 23.

Barrie's has collected donated turkeys and monetary donations throughout the month that will be delivered by bicycle to the Idaho Food Bank for people in need during the holidays.

The Cranksgiving event will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Barrie's Ski and Sports, 624 Yellowstone Ave., Pocatello.