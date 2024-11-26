Pocatello Animal Shelter collecting pet food for the holidays

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello Animal Services is collecting donations for their annual 'Holiday Pet Food Drive' until the end of the year.

Along with food for cats and dogs, Animal Services is also accepting pet treats, toys, and other pet supplies at drop boxes located at city buildings and businesses around Pocatello.

Donations will go to animals housed at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and to families with pets who may be in need during the holiday season.

"We want to help pet parents not have to decide between feeding their dog or paying the electric bill for the month," said Sarah Moore, administrative assistant at the Pocatello Animal Shelter. "Anything we can do to help keep animals in their homes with their families they love is something we want to try to do."

For a complete list of Holiday Pet Food Drive donation drop box locations, you can visit the City of Pocatello website.