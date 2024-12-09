ICCU makes kick-off donation to affordable housing fundraiser

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) donated $10,000 to Neighborworks Pocatello to jump start their annual fundraiser for the Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge.

The Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge is a statewide campaign to raise money for non-profit affordable housing organizations. Over 80 housing non-profits across Idaho are participating in the fundraiser.

"Housing really is at kind of a critical point right now that you just need to look around and hear the stories about how important housing is, both getting people in homes and keeping them in homes," said Mark Dahlquist, executive director of Neighborworks Pocatello.

The money from the fundraising campaign will go towards various housing programs in Pocatello, including helping people buy and improve houses, and building more affordable housing options in the area.

This is the tenth year that ICCU has made the inaugural donation to Neighborworks Pocatello's Avenues for Hope campaign.

"One of the things that Idaho Central is really proud of is what we do for our local communities and giving back," said Edward Tierney, chief lending officer at Idaho Central Credit Union. "This is one of the ways that we give back."

You can donate to the Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge until December 31. To learn more, you can visit Neighborworks Pocatello's website.