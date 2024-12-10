Simplot celebrates 80th anniversary of Pocatello plant with event and donation

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Simplot celebrated the 80th anniversary of the opening of their Pocatello Don Plant with an event on Tuesday.

The Don Plant processes phosphate ore and produces fertilizers and other industrial products. It was originally constructed in 1944 as the first fertilizer production facility of the J.R. Simplot Company.

"I think it's an incredible milestone for the company," said Trisha Arave, manager of the Don Plant. "It's important that we continue to be good stewards and give back to the community and be here for the long haul."

The event on Tuesday was attended by members of the Simplot family as well as Simplot leadership.

"It's a good moment to pause and reflect," said G. Rey Reinhardt, Agribusiness President at Simplot. "It's probably also a good time to look forward and reaffirm our commitment–our commitment to our employees, the community, to helping to feed the world."

Simplot hosts an annual employee giving campaign, where plant employees raise money for United Way of Southeastern Idaho. At the anniversary event, Simplot presented United Way with $196,000, the largest employee giving campaign donation to date.

"What truly stands out, more than just the size of this incredible gift, is the heart that we know that stands behind it," said Shantay Bloxham, CEO of United Way of Southeastern Idaho at the event. "We're so blessed to be a part of this and how our community shows up and what we know happens when we stand shoulder to shoulder to help people build brighter futures."