Chubbuck Road re-opens to Highland area

The following is a news release from Idaho Transportation Department.

POCATELLO, Idaho (ITD)– The long-awaited reopening of Chubbuck Road has come and traffic is once again flowing from Chubbuck to the Highland area. The Idaho Transportation Department opened the road Friday afternoon to through traffic. However, the new underpass will still require a brief closure next summer to open the road up for pedestrian access.

The Chubbuck Road overpass, built in 1962 was an impediment to large loads travelling north and south onInterstate 15. As part of the System Interchange project the decision was made to transform Chubbuck Road into an underpass with additional facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists. That change necessitated a two-year closure for demolition and the construction of two new bridges to carry I-15 over Chubbuck Road.

Now that the new underpass is open to vehicle traffic, residents in Chubbuck wishing to travel to the Portneuf Wellness Complex or Highland High School will no longer be detoured through the Northgate Interchange.

“We really appreciate the public’s patience during this process,” said Project Manager Zak Johnson. “We’re really excited to have Chubbuck Road open to vehicle traffic again.”

While the road is now open for cars there is expected to be a short closure this summer for approximately two weeks so crews can complete the underpass lanes, curbing and sidewalks.

Originally built in the 1960s, the I-86 and I-15 System Interchange is undergoing $112 million of redesign work to improve safety and replace aging infrastructure.

Motorists should follow all signs and posted speed limits while traveling through the construction area. With crews working day and night at the System Interchange it is especially important that drivers be alert and travel safely.

Motorists are encouraged to use 511.idaho.gov or the 511 app to keep track of project detours. Project details are available on ITD’s projects website at itdprojects.idaho.gov/i-86i-15-system-interchange.