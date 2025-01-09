I-15/I-86 Interchange project to be completed this year

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– After years of construction, the I-86 and I-15 System Interchange project is expected to be completed by August 2025, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

ITD started the project in 2022, with the goal of overhauling the aging highway infrastructure originally built in the 1960s. The project was also designed to increase interstate traffic capacity to account for growth in the area.

In 2024, crews added eight new bridges to the System Interchange and laid around 56,000 tons of asphalt to new roads.

This year, ITD will add a new southbound to westbound ramp, complete the Chubbuck Road underpass, and finish construction on the road north of the Pocatello Creek on-ramp, among other finishing touches.

The entire project is expected to cost around $112 million by the time of completion.

ITD reminds drivers to continue following signs and posted speed limits while traveling through highway construction areas.

For more information on the project, you can visit the Idaho Transportation Department website.