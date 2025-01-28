Marshall Public Library starts year-long reading challenge

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Marshall Public Library is starting the new year by kicking off its annual year-long '50/50 Book Quest' reading challenge for adults, teens, and children.

The challenge asks adults to read 50 books in 50 weeks from 50 categories. Kids are challenged to read at least 30 books in 50 weeks. People who complete the challenge will be eligible to win prizes.

This year's Book Quest theme is 'Reading around the World: 50 Destinations, 50 Weeks', with book categories centered on traveling the world.

For more information on the 50/50 Book Quest reading challenge, visit the Marshall Public Library website.