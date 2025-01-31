Driver dies after high-speed chase with police

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A man has died after a police chase in Power County on Thursday night, January 30, 2025.

Idaho State Police said it started when they got a call about a guy who was struggling emotionally just before 9 p.m. They were told he might be armed and possibly intoxicated. Power County deputies tracked him down in a white 2019 GMC Terrain on I-86 and tried to pull him over, but he took off, starting a chase.

State troopers jumped in to help, even setting up spike strips to try and stop the car. Those didn't work, but the GMC eventually left I-86 and ended up on Highway 30, west of the interstate. When officers approached the car, they found the driver dead from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Power County Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death and will release the person's name later. No one else was injured.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is now in charge of the investigation. The road was shut down for nearly three hours.