Storm sewer project to begin on 1st Avenue in Pocatello

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello.

POCATELLO, Idaho (City of Pocatello)—The 1st Avenue Storm Sewer project will begin mid-February.

The construction work includes installing a new storm sewer system along 1st Avenue from East Clark Street to East Whitman Street. The purpose of the project is to mitigate flooding issues around the Center Street Underpass.

The project was made possible through funding the City received under the American Rescue Plan Act. During the first phase of construction, South 1st Avenue will be closed from East Center Street to East Whitman Street for approximately six weeks. Phase two will follow on North 1stAvenue and is projected to be completed in ten weeks.

Thank you for your patience while crews update the storm sewer. If you have any questions or comments, please contact the Engineering Department at 208-234-6513.