Pocatello

Man barricades himself inside a home in Pocatello; Police ask people to avoid the area

today at 8:40 AM
Published 8:50 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A man has barricaded himself in a home at a trailer park in Pocatello. Police are negotiating through a loudspeaker to get him out of the house. It's unknown if he his armed.

Police sent an email alert early Thursday morning asking people to avoid the area of 1730 W. Quinn while they investigated a domestic disturbance.

No other information has been released.

We'll update this story when it become available.

