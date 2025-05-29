Pocatello to begin annual water system flush on June 2

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello.

POCATELLO, Idaho (News Release) — Beginning June 2, 2025, the City of Pocatello Water Department will begin its annual water system flushing program. The process is expected to take approximately three weeks to complete.

System flushing is a critical part of maintaining the City’s water infrastructure and serves several key purposes:

Improves water quality by removing sediment from distribution pipes

Ensures proper operation of fire hydrants and valves

Confirms adequate water flow for firefighting needs

What to Expect During Flushing:

You may experience a temporary drop in water pressure

Water may appear rusty or cloudy—this discoloration is not harmful and should clear within a few hours

If you notice crews flushing hydrants on your street, please avoid using tap water, especially for laundry or dishwashing, until the work is complete.

For your safety and the safety of our workers, drive cautiously around hydrant-flushing crews and treat them as you would any road construction team.

For more information, please contact the Water Department at 208-234-6174.