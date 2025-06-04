Jeff Blauer named principal of Hillcrest Elementary School in American Falls

The following is a news release from the American Falls School District:

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The American Falls School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Blauer as the new principal of Hillcrest Elementary School, beginning in the 2025–2026 school year. Mr. Blauer, a respected educator with 19 years of service in the American Falls School District, currently teaches second grade in the district’s Dual-Language Immersion Program and brings a deep commitment to academic excellence and student success.

Blauer succeeds Tina Fehringer, who is retiring after a highly successful 19-year tenure as principal of Hillcrest. During her leadership, Hillcrest became a model of excellence in elementary education. She was named Idaho’s National Distinguished Principal in 2017 and led the school through numerous innovative programs that strengthened academic achievement, enhanced family engagement, and built a strong, caring school culture.

Tina Fehringer

“We appreciate all of Tina’s efforts and the amazing work she has done at Hillcrest Elementary School,” said Superintendent Randy Jensen. “She has been a phenomenal leader and an integral part of our district’s success. We are excited to welcome Jeff Blauer as the new principal. Jeff is an outstanding educator and leader, and we’re confident that he will maintain Hillcrest’s high standards and take them even further.”

Blauer brings a strong resume of leadership and professional involvement at both the district and state levels. He was named a 2024 State Finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) in science and currently serves on several state committees, including the Idaho Essential Standards Committee, the Idaho Comprehensive Math Plan Committee, and the Idaho Math Instructional Guide Committee. He also serves as the Elementary Education Board Representative for the Idaho Science Teaching Association (ISTA).

In addition to his classroom work, Blauer has coordinated district Title I programs, facilitated standards-based reporting systems, served as a schoolwide behavior coach, and led professional development for teachers across the district. He has also taken on multiple leadership roles in the local education association and currently serves on the American Falls City Council.

“I am honored to be selected as the next principal of Hillcrest Elementary,” said Jeff Blauer. “This school has a strong tradition of excellence thanks to Tina’s incredible leadership and the dedication of our teachers, staff, and families. I look forward to building on that legacy and continuing to support the growth and success of every student at Hillcrest.”

“It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to serve as principal of Hillcrest,” said Tina Fehringer. “Working alongside such dedicated teachers and staff for nearly two decades has been a true privilege. While this goodbye is not easy, I take great comfort in knowing that Jeff Blauer will lead this next chapter. Jeff began his career at Hillcrest and understands the heart of this school. I know he will continue the work we’ve started and lead with compassion, vision, and integrity.”

The American Falls School District thanks Tina Fehringer for her years of exemplary service and congratulates Jeff Blauer on his appointment.