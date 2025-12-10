Semi hits traffic control truck on I-15 near Pocatello, expect delays near Northgate exit

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a semi crash that happened early Wednesday morning on I-15 near the Northgate exit.

Police said at about 2:30 a.m., a semi hit a stationary traffic control vehicle equipped with a crash attenuator. The collision tore open the trailer wall and spilled some cargo on the road. The traffic control truck was severely damaged.

ISP said due to the damage and the condition of the load, the right northbound lane of I-15 and Northgate exit 73 off-ramp are closed and could be closed until Wednesday afternoon.

This was the second traffic-control vehicle struck at the same spot in less than 24 hours.