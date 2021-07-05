Fatal crash near Hazelton

Regional News

HAZELTON, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a crash at 2050 E 1010 S, just south of Hazelton Sunday around 11:47 p.m.

According to police, 24-year-old Rafael Paredes of Hazelton, was traveling westbound on 1010 S in a 2000 Toyota Celica, and a juvenile in a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on 1010 S. Paredes crossed over the center line and the two vehicles collided in the eastbound lane.

Paredes succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The juvenile was transported by air ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Paredes was not wearing a seat-belt.

ISP was assisted at the scene by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Segregation Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Rock Creek Fire Department, and the Rock Creek Quick Response Unit.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.