Crash west of Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - On Wednesday at 3:15 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle crash on I-84 at the 201 off ramp just west of Burley.

A 25-year-old male from Williston, ND, was driving westbound on SH25 in a 2013 Peterbilt semi pulling a cattle hauler. When taking a corner, the cattle hauler failed to negotiate the curve, then came to rest on the 201 on ramp of I84.

The driver of the Peterbilt was wearing a seatbelt.

The westbound I-84 201 on ramp and SH25 between the frontage roads were blocked for five and a half hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by West End Fire and Idaho Transportation Department.