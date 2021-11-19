ISP investigates fatality crash south of Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday shortly before 1:00 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash on Bliss Grade Rd. near River Rd., south of Bliss.

The driver of a 1997 Mazda B4000, a 23-year-old man from Buhl, was eastbound on Bliss Grade Rd. when he went off the right shoulder, struck the guardrail, came across the westbound lane, hit an embankment, and overturned.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 24-year-old man, also from Buhl, succumbed at the scene to injuries incurred in the crash.

Evidence gathered on scene indicates alcohol may have been involved in this crash.

That evidence is part of the ongoing investigation.

Notifications to the family have been made.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.