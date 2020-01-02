Rexburg restaurant announces closure

Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Frontier Pies restaurant in Rexburg has announced it is permanently closing.

In a Facebook posting, the restaurant announced it would close on January 1. The restaurant has operated at 460 W. 4th South for over 30 years.

According to the post, the decision was a hard one and owners thanked the public for years of support.

The building itself is owned by Al and Al Legacy Limited Partnership, according to the Madison County Assessor's Office. The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce identifies the owner of the business as Chris Schmardebeck.

Further information about the closure was unavailable.