Teton Vu Drive-In is open this weekend

Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Teton Vu Drive-In in Rexburg will be open this weekend.

The gate will open at 7:30 p.m., and showtimes for April 10 and April 11 are as follows:

"Trolls: World Tour" PG at 8:30 p.m.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" PG around 10:20 p.m.

Teton Vu Drive-In said in a Facebook post it will be following the directions released from the state.

All ticket sales must be made online, and they prefer you print your ticket at home and bring it to the gate for verification. The drive-in we will not have cash on-site or be running any credit cards.

Tickets are $8.00 for adults 12+, $5.00 for seniors 62+, $1.00 for children 5-11 and 4 and under are free.

You can get your tickets HERE.

They will be limiting how many vehicles can come in and will request 6 feet spaces in between vehicles.

The Diner is currently closed, and during this time, they will temporally allow you bring your own food and snacks in, without a food voucher. Grills are not allowed, and there is no smoking or alcohol.

You can purchase popcorn and concessions at the Paramount 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and bring it to the Teton Vu.

RESTROOMS: Please limit your need to leave your vehicle for restrooms. As the diner restrooms will be closed, there will be portable restrooms behind the building.

Even though you are in your own vehicles, they still urge anyone who has a known illness of any kind or considered high risk to please remain home.