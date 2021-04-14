Wendy’s north Rexburg location to close, new location to open in fall

Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Wendy’s is closing its north Rexburg restaurant this weekend, but a new north Rexburg location will open in the fall.

“We are excited for this new location and appreciate all the years of business in our current location. There are many memories there and we will miss the old building,” said Robert Pincock, Co-Owner of Classic Foods. “The new location will have new features that are new to the Wendy’s System, and we are proud to bring another new location to my hometown of Rexburg.”

The new location will have open dining areas with multiple seating options, including private booths, cozy lounge seating and a Wi-Fi bar.

“Our ultimate goal is for our customers to have the best dining experience, and we think they will be surprised and excited about their new Wendy’s,” Pincock said.

The north restaurant will close on Sunday, April 18, and employees will be moved to other locations until the new one opens.

The south Rexburg location remains open and is offering discounts through the Wendy’s Mobile App.