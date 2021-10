REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Two passengers on a crashed plane in Rexburg walked away with minor injuries Wednesday around 8 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA-28 went down in a field about 10 miles north of the Rexburg-Madison County Airport.

Only a pilot and passenger were on board at the time.

Investigators would only say it, "Crashed under unknown circumstances."

The FAA will investigate.

No names have been released.