After more than 30 years, Lieutenant Colin Erickson is hanging up his badge

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - It's been a long road to this point, but now former Rexburg Police Lieutenant Colin Erickson is hanging up his badge and retiring.

On Monday afternoon, the Rexburg Police Department and City officials recognized him through a brief ceremony. Erickson says he's in "shock" as he never thought he would make it to this point.

"Law enforcement's a tough career, but I've totally enjoyed working with the people, especially people of Rexburg in southeast Idaho," Erickson said. "I've always felt like law enforcement is a corporation effort between law enforcement and community working together and being proactive in preventing. And that's that's been my career of working with the public."

Erickson says for him he's tried to be involved as much as he could in the community.

"I've taught a lot of classes, been an SRO in a community there, officer in the community, just working with the kids, starting with the kids and adults even work with businesses trying to prevent any crime going into their heart and to target in their businesses. It's all about working together and helping out to be an asset to the community."

He says he hopes the next generation carries on that ideal of "get involved with the community. Get them all the people care for the people, and they will get back to you as law enforcement often."

Erickson now looks forward to spending time with his family and continuing to serve the Rexburg Community through his role on the Rexburg City Council.