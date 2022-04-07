Multiple agencies respond to brush fire

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Several fire agencies are working together to protect structures at the Teton Lakes Golf Course from a brush fire.





Members from Madison Fire, Central Fire, Idaho Falls Fire, Ammon Fire and Ucon Fire are all there.

It is reported to have started as a control burn that spread out of control.

Madison Fire tells us multiple structures are now threatened.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is released.