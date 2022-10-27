BYU-Idaho dedicates 3 new campus buildings

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - As the student population of Brigham Young University-Idaho continues to grow, so does the campus. The university dedicated three new buildings on Wednesday, two of which will serve as the homes of the Engineering and Visual Arts programs.

Both programs had previously used shared space in buildings throughout campus. Now, each has its own building in which to grow.

"This is so wonderful for us because it provides us the space that we need to be able to spread our students out and give them all hands-on experience. Which we haven't had The ability to do very well before," saidAssociate Dean for student success Jim Larwance said. "Limited space means we can only get so many in at a time to show things. And that really held us back a little bit."

The new Engineering Technology building houses an auto lab, tool storage, space for construction management and civil engineering classes.

Students have access to 25 engineering stations to work on cars brought in by the community, lab spaces for engineering projects, and a concrete curing room.

Across campus lies the new Visual Arts Center, which opened its classroom doors for students at the start of the Spring of 2021. The center hosts two large classrooms for the Department of Art’s sculpting and ceramics courses.

Also dedicated Wednesday, BYU-Idaho's University Village community center which will serve as a gathering place for students and their families in campus married student housing.