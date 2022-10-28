Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - This weekend might be the time to clean out your medicine cabinet for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and its state and local partners will be collecting unused or expired prescriptions to properly dispose of them.

The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines from the home that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse and theft.

"What we really hate and want to avoid is when, you know, children and little kids get into those things accidentally and they end up having to go to the hospital because of that," Bonneville County Sheriff's Office PIO SGT. Bryan Lovell said. "It's just tragic. And so, we want to prevent that and take this element out of there as much as possible."

Participating locations are:

The College of Eastern Idaho

Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Custer County Courthouse

St. Anthony Police Department

Rexburg Police Department

For more locations visit: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/