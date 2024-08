REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Despite Rexburg's low unemployment rate, companies are still looking to hire.

Several companies will be at a job fair at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Rexburg at 480 West 2nd Street.

The job fair is Tuesday, August 6th, from 11am to 3 pm.

Companies scheduled to appear at the job fair include the Idaho Bankers Association, Naval Nuclear, Fybercom, the US Army, and many others.

Be sure you bring your updated resume.