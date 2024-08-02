Firefighters burn down donated home for training

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Firefighter with the Madison Fire Department have been doing training exercises at a home in Rexburg.

The home located at 795 South 5th West was donated to the fire department for their training.

The remains of a home burned down by Madison Fire Department on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

On Friday morning, firefighters completed their exercise by completely burning the home down.

"Having the opportunity to practice our skills in an actual house is invaluable, and these opportunities don't come along very often," said Deputy Chief Troyce Miskin. "We're grateful a structure was provided to our department which gives our personnel this opportunity."