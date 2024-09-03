Police chase ends when the suspect gets stuck between a fence and a tree

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - What could be called a "medium speed" chase in Rexburg landed one man in jail Tuesday morning.

Rexburg Police officials said an officer tried to make a routine traffic stop on US Highway 20 about 7 a.m. when the driver exited onto North Second East. The driver led several officers on a chase through town that reached almost 50 miles per hour.

Officers followed the driver toward the northeast corner of Madison Junior High when the suspect tried to drive into the Mill Hollow neighborhood through a walking path.

The car got stuck between a tree and a fence and the driver ran off, but was quickly caught and arrested by 3 Rexburg police officers and a county deputy.

A female passenger stayed in the car.

The man is being held on drug possession and eluding police charges. The female passenger was also charged with drug possession. The names of the suspects have not been released.