Exit 333 in Rexburg closes again Wednesday

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Exit 333 on U.S. Highway 20 will close once again on Wednesday for construction to finish final paving operations and striping.

The intersection is expected to reopen before or on Tuesday, October 29.

The Idaho Transportation Department and contract partners have worked on this project since March. Closing this exit is one of the final steps to resolve traffic concerns with the new diverging diamond intersections off of U.S. Highway 20's Exit 332 and 333.

After it reopens, construction efforts will continue for a short time off of the roadway with limited lane closures. After these efforts, engineers will make traffic signal adjustments so that traffic through the new intersections will be ideal.

Motorist can expect some interruptions after the closure, in the last stage of construction.

“Our goal was to have these projects completed by late fall and that really is going to happen,” Project Manager Conner Huffaker said. “We’re so grateful to the Rexburg community for their support and patience.